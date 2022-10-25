Govt extends date for encashment of National Prize Bonds

Islamabad: The government has extended the date for the encashment/conversion/redemption of National Prize Bonds (NPBs) up to June 30, 2023.

According to the Finance Division notification, the government has extended the last date of Rs 40,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds withdrawn from circulation up to June 30, 2023.

The procedure for encashment/conversion/redemption of Rs. 40,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds issued vide above referred Notification shall continue to be observed.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also asked the commercial banks to accept requests for encashment/conversion/redemption of cited denominations from the general public till June 30, 2023.

Further, the banks shall submit branch/region-wise consolidated data of cited denomination NPBs held by them on the last date i.e. June 30, 2023, latest by July 4, 2023, as per the instructions.