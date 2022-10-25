NATIONAL

Govt extends date for encashment of National Prize Bonds

By Staff Report

Islamabad: The government has extended the date for the encashment/conversion/redemption of National Prize Bonds (NPBs) up to June 30, 2023.

According to the Finance Division notification, the government has extended the last date of Rs 40,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds withdrawn from circulation up to June 30, 2023.

The procedure for encashment/conversion/redemption of Rs. 40,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds issued vide above referred Notification shall continue to be observed.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also asked the commercial banks to accept requests for encashment/conversion/redemption of cited denominations from the general public till June 30, 2023.

Further, the banks shall submit branch/region-wise consolidated data of cited denomination NPBs held by them on the last date i.e. June 30, 2023, latest by July 4, 2023, as per the instructions.

Previous articleLong March: Rana urges PTI to avoid creating law, order situation in federal capital
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Long March: Rana urges PTI to avoid creating law, order situation in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to avoid creating a law...
Read more
NATIONAL

CDWP approves KCR project worth Rs 292.389 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday cleared Karachi Circular Railway Project (KCR) worth Rs 292.389 billion during its meeting held under the...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa, German envoy discuss bilateral ties, regional security

RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt all set to disconnect supply of indigenous gas to commercial consumers from 1st November

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government in order to solve the expected severe gas crisis in the coming winter season is all set to stop supply...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to give free wheat seeds to farmers in the flood-affected areas by November 10

ISLAMABAD: As the government had announced free distribution of wheat seed among flood affected farmers, the distribution of the seeds would be started from...
Read more
NATIONAL

EU Ambassador discuss cooperation promotion with CM Elahi

LAHORE: Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Dr Riina Kionka called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Tuesday and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Devastating Stoinis powers Australia to victory over Sri Lanka

Perth, Australia: Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 59 off 18 balls to power Australia to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka and reinvigorate their...

Govt all set to disconnect supply of indigenous gas to commercial consumers from 1st November

Govt to give free wheat seeds to farmers in the flood-affected areas by November 10

EU Ambassador discuss cooperation promotion with CM Elahi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.