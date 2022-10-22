Former Japan international Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32

TOKYO: Former Japan international forward Masato Kudo, who also played for Kashiwa Reysol, Vancouver Whitecaps and Brisbane Roar, died aged 32 following brain surgery, his club Tegevajaro Miyazaki has announced.

Kudo was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the ventricles in the brain and was hospitalised on October 3 after falling ill a day earlier, the Kyodo news agency reported. He died on Friday.