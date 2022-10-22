Sports

Former Japan international Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32

By Reuters
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 01: Masato Kudo of the Roar kicks during the A-League match between Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix at Moreton Daily Stadium on May 01, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

TOKYO: Former Japan international forward Masato Kudo, who also played for Kashiwa Reysol, Vancouver Whitecaps and Brisbane Roar, died aged 32 following brain surgery, his club Tegevajaro Miyazaki has announced.

Kudo was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the ventricles in the brain and was hospitalised on October 3 after falling ill a day earlier, the Kyodo news agency reported. He died on Friday.

Kudo was an important player during Kashiwa Reysol’s run to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League in 2013, scoring six times in 12 games in that campaign.

He played for the national team in four matches in 2013 and scored two goals.

“He made a significant impact in the first division,” third division side Tegevajaro Miyazaki, who Kudo had joined from Roar this year, said in a statement. “He played for Japan and had a great track record but he stayed humble.”

“He had a great attitude, caring about teammates, the club and supporters. We are devastated that such a great player has passed away so early.”

Kudo, who also represented Sanfrecce Hiroshima, scored 60 goals in Japan’s first division during his career.

Previous articleRace to be next UK PM begins as momentum grows behind Boris Johnson
Next articleUN boss urged to take note of rights violations in occupied Kashmir
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shawaiz, Tayyab lead Bahawalpur Royals to lift PJL title

LAHORE: Wicket-keeper opening batter Shawaiz Irfan’s power-hitting and Tayyab Arif’s cool-headed knock led Bahawalpur Royals to post the highest total of the tournament of...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan to leave for Azlan Shah Cup on 27th

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team will depart for Ipoh, Malaysia to take part in the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on October 27, with...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan has the best bowling attack in T20 World Cup, says Gautham Gambhir

Former Indian batter Gautham Gambhir has declared the Pakistan cricket team's pace bowling attack as the best in the T20 World Cup 2022. The 41-year-old...
Read more
Sports

Leicester off the bottom with win over Leeds

LEICESTER: Leicester City moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leeds United on Thursday, the visitors' seventh game without...
Read more
Sports

Shadab confident of another good show against India

MELBOURNE: Pakistan white-ball cricket team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan has emphasised on “not making small mistakes at crucial stages of matches” to become a champion team. In an...
Read more
Sports

India’s Pant gets ‘goosebumps’ playing Pakistan

MELBOURNE: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he gets goosebumps playing arch-rivals Pakistan, calling it "a different kind of feeling" to any other team. The two...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Former Japan international Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32

TOKYO: Former Japan international forward Masato Kudo, who also played for Kashiwa Reysol, Vancouver Whitecaps and Brisbane Roar, died aged 32 following brain surgery,...

Race to be next UK PM begins as momentum grows behind Boris Johnson

Who is China’s President Xi Jinping?

Japan, Australia ink ‘landmark’ security pact

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.