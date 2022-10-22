UN boss urged to take note of rights violations in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The leadership and allied organisations of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have urged António Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, to pay attention to the unabated violations of human rights committed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In separate statements, the APHC, along with Kashmir Peoples League (KPL) and Jammu and Kashmir Hurriyat Front (J&KHF), paid rich tributes to the victims of the Bijbehara massacre on their 29th martyrdom anniversary, according to a press statement issued on Saturday.

Over 50 people were killed in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1993 when troops from India’s Border Security Force opened fire on a peaceful protest. The demonstrators were protesting against the military siege of Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine.

The statement urged Guterres to take cognisance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the region and initiate measures for the final resolution of the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of its people.

The APHC sought the role of the world body to stop India from altering the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that under a well-hatched conspiracy, Indian troops were killing innocent Muslims to turn the majority into a minority in the region.

Meanwhile, the Azad Kashmir wing of APHC — comprising Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Imtiaz Wani and Zahid Ashraf — in a meeting at the Hurriyat office in Islamabad also paid homage to the Bijbehara and other martyrs.

They reiterated that the people of Kashmir will continue their freedom struggle till the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

They demanded an impartial inquiry into the Bijbehara carnage and all other incidents of the massacre of Kashmiris. They said that Indian troops were involved in grave human rights violations and war crimes in occupied Kashmir.