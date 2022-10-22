PTI leaders charged with terror offences over protest against Imran disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced it will press terrorism charges against leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for staging nationwide protests in the wake of the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for receiving foreign gifts.

On Friday, the commission disqualified Khan from holding public office, after finding he had “unlawfully” sold state gifts and concealed assets as prime minister, in a move which is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the country struggling with a spiraling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented summer floods.

The tribunal is yet to officially release a ruling providing details such as how long the former premier would be barred from public office. Azam Nazeer Tarar, the minister for law and justice, claimed on Friday that Khan would be disqualified for five years.

Soon after the judgement was issued, thousands of Khan’s supporters took to the streets to protest against his disqualification.

Footages showed demonstrations in Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta and other towns and districts. Clashes were also reported in the garrison city of Rawalpindi as police dispersed protesters trying to enter Islamabad.

In Peshawar, Khan’s supporters blocked the main motorway, and also set tires on fire to disrupt traffic.

Late on Friday, the police booked PTI leaders — including Aamir Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid — on suspicion of leading a large group of protestors in Islamabad.

A first information report (FIR) was registered late on Friday on the complaint of Subinspector Inamullah at the I-9 police station of Islamabad. The complaints was registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The FIR said police officers in an official vehicle were posted at Faizabad, a border town between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, to maintain the law, order and security situation after information was received on Thursday that a possible decision could come against Khan.

The FIR added that around 8:00 pm on Friday, a large rally of around 1,000 to 1,200 people carrying sticks and rods started moving towards Faizabad.

“On the leadership’s incitement, the demonstrators started pelting stones at the police, FC (Frontier Constabulary) and administration due to which police and FCC officers were injured and immediately shifted to the hospital,” the FIR read.

It added the demonstrators advanced while running over the police contingent with vehicles with the “intent to kill” and announcing that they would reach the ECP headquarters at any cost and did not accept any law.

“The demonstrators on the leadership’s incitement set fire to trees in Faizabad and the surrounding area,” the FIR said, adding that tear gas was used to control the crowd and every participant in it attracted the violation of the law.

The FIR said the protest had joint and orderly intent after planning and on the instructions of its leaders attacked the police force, disturbed the law and order situation, set fire to trees, damaged official property, injured police officers and spread “fear and harassment” among the public.

It requested that an investigation officer be appointed for the case.

— With input from AP, Anadolu Agency