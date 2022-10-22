Body of newborn baby found in Lahore

LAHORE: Authorities are investigating the death of a newborn boy found on a street in the limits of Liaquatabad police station in Lahore on Saturday.

According to police, the body was recovered from the Akbar Road neighbourhood in Kot Lakhpat where it was thrown only after a few hours after his birth.

After registering a case, police sifted the body to the city morgue.

Hundreds of unwanted newborn children are thrown in the streets every year in Pakistan. Though infanticide is a criminal offence but police mostly blame shame, out-of-wedlock births, poverty and illiteracy for the practice.