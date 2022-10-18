JI to move SC against postponement of Karachi LG elections

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman has

announced to move Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of local

government (LG) elections in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the JI Karachi chief accused the

election commission of supporting the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP)

Sindh government, terming the postponement of LG elections ‘unfortunate

act’.

“Why is PPP afraid of the local government polls if it claims to be a

democratic party,” Hafiz Naeemur Rahman said, adding that the postponement

of these polls is anti-democratic.

While announcing to move Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of LG

elections, the JI leader said the party would launch a big movement for the

betterment of Karachi.

“The people of Karachi are deprived of their basic rights,” he said, adding

that JI has become the only solution for the city and the citizens because

the candidates and leaders of the party have no criminal records against

them.

He also accused ECP of working as a tool of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),

saying that if the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should resign if he

cannot hold elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan

(ECP) postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for

October 23. This was the third time ECP has postponed the second phase of LG

polls in Sindh.