NATIONAL

JI to move SC against postponement of Karachi LG elections

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman has
announced to move Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of local
government (LG) elections in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the JI Karachi chief accused the
election commission of supporting the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP)
Sindh government, terming the postponement of LG elections ‘unfortunate
act’.

“Why is PPP afraid of the local government polls if it claims to be a
democratic party,” Hafiz Naeemur Rahman said, adding that the postponement
of these polls is anti-democratic.

While announcing to move Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of LG
elections, the JI leader said the party would launch a big movement for the
betterment of Karachi.

“The people of Karachi are deprived of their basic rights,” he said, adding
that JI has become the only solution for the city and the citizens because
the candidates and leaders of the party have no criminal records against
them.

He also accused ECP of working as a tool of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),
saying that if the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should resign if he
cannot hold elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan
(ECP) postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for
October 23. This was the third time ECP has postponed the second phase of LG
polls in Sindh.

Previous articleTIKA to provide free wheat seeds to flood affected farmers in Sindh
Next articleSC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi in Shahzeb murder case
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

MQM-P not to wait for long to quit coalition govt: Kh Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) central leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said Tuesday that his party will not wait for another 3.5 years to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM terms MQM-P an import ally, assures to address their reservations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that MQM-P is an important ally of the coalition government and the agreement between the Centre...
Read more
NATIONAL

People of pen, knowledge must make stand against mafias trampling law: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the corrupt mafia fostered a culture of violation of constitution and trampling on the law...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army top brass reposes full trust in nuclear command, control system

RAWALAPINDI: The Pakistan Army’s Corps Commanders on Tuesday expressed ‘full confidence’ in the country’s robust nuclear command and control system and security of its...
Read more
NATIONAL

Commission vows to resolve grievances of Baloch students

ISLAMABAD: The Commission to investigate the grievances of the Students from Balochistan under the chair of Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Akhtar Mengal on...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi in Shahzeb murder case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the Shahzeb murder case. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM terms MQM-P an import ally, assures to address their reservations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that MQM-P is an important ally of the coalition government and the agreement between the Centre...

People of pen, knowledge must make stand against mafias trampling law: Imran

Army top brass reposes full trust in nuclear command, control system

Commission vows to resolve grievances of Baloch students

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.