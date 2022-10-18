NATIONAL

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi in Shahzeb murder case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the Shahzeb murder case.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case. During the hearing, counsel for Shahrukh Sardar Latif Khosa, told the apex court that a formal pardon had already been issued and that his clients had no intention of spreading terror.

It merits mentioning that Shahzeb was murdered in 2012 in Karachi’s defence area over a petty dispute. An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had handed the death penalty to Shahrukh and his accomplice Siraj Ali Talpur for the murder, while Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life sentences.

The SHC, while hearing appeals against the conviction, later commuted the death sentences into life imprisonment. Subsequently, all four accused approached the Supreme Court against the verdict of the high court.

 

