Punjab Assembly passes resolution to denounce Biden’s nuke remarks

LAHORE: The treasury lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution with a majority vote, strongly condemning US President Joe Biden’s comments on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons amid protest by the PML-N lawmakers for not removing the words “imported government” from the resolution despite repeated requests.

As the resolution was being moved, the PML-N lawmakers objected, saying that they have no objection over the entire content of the resolution but they were opposed to the words “imported government”. They demanded the removal of objectionable words.

However, PTI lawmaker Ali Afzal Sahi continued reading the resolution. Later, it was passed with a majority vote whereas the PML-N did not participate in the voting and continued creating a ruckus against the government’s conduct of not accepting their demand.

Resolution

This house strongly condemned Biden’s comments on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. “Pakistan is one of the most important, responsible and sole Islamic nuclear states amongst the world’s largest seven nuclear countries,” the resolution stated.

The resolution said that no one should be in doubt that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are in safe hands. “The world recognises that our nuclear command and control system is one of the safest in the world. Pakistan knows how to protect its nuclear assets well,” it further said.

The resolution stated that the US had been involved in different wars and had twice attacked innocent civilians with nuclear weapons. “US President’s statement is tantamount to attacking Pakistan’s independence and sovereignty. The statement not only proved the negligence but also revealed a failed foreign policy of the ‘imported government’,” it added.

“This House demanded the government to take strict notice of the statement and seek an explanation with a strong demand to the US to tender an apology over it.”

Tribute to former PM Imran Khan

Meanwhile, speaking on a point of order, PTI lawmaker Chaudhry Zaheerud Din paid tribute to Imran Khan over his landmark victory in the by-elections. He also demanded fair and free general elections, saying it is a moral obligation that respect and honour should be given to the mandate of the people who again showed what they actually wanted.

As the proceedings commenced, the opposition lawmakers came down hard on the provincial government for showing its negligence in providing clean drinking water, patchwork on roads and proper street lights to different areas of the province. However, the government expelled the impression that it was doing nothing.

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed took action against an official who was reportedly sleeping during duty hours on an octroi.

The lawmakers asked questions about local government and community development departments. To which Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed responded.

PML-N’s Munibul Haq challenged the minister’s reply that 52 per cent of clean drinking water is being served to the population of PP-189 Okara. Munib had asked the question about how much the population of said constituency is being provided clean drinking water.

PML-N lawmaker challenged the minister’s reply and asked another question about the street lights, complaining that they were installed in some areas but only a few of them worked.

Rasheed said that perhaps MPA Munib was not aware of the latest development in the city, adding that the provincial government was going to launch a project valued at Rs150 to 200 million for installing mercury lights across Okara.

After completing agenda items, Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi adjourned the house till 3pm on Tuesday.