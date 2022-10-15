Opinion

Govt’s lack of attention to Karachi’s street crimes

By Editor's Mail
23
0

A number of letters have appeared in this section on the rising level of street crimes in Karachi, but have clearly failed to attract the attention of the rulers. It seems the city has become a goldmine for the criminals who continue to operate with impunity, having no fear of the law taking its course.

Things have now gone so bad that even those in charge of law and order are feeling the heat themselves. And all this is despite the fact that a paramilitary force is stationed in Karachi for the last 30 years. Should the Karachiites request the United Nations to send a peacekeeping force to maintain law and order in the metropolis?

The change in the political setup earlier this year and the worsening situation of law and order over the last several months may well be a coincidence, but people are wondering if they have any correlation. The situation indicates a sort of collapse of governance and calls for judicial intervention.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi

