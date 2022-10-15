A Sindh government advertisement recently claimed that because of the “continued rapid increase in dengue and malaria cases, the Sindh Healthcare Commission has announced a half per cent reduction in the prices of tests conducted to diagnose these diseases”. However, in the accompanying table showing both existing and revised prices, the reduction is 50 per cent (even higher in some cases). The government should check the educational qualification of the person(s) who drafted and approved the said advertisement.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi