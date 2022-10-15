Opinion

Lack of Empathy

By Editor's Mail
21
0

Pakistan has indeed been devastated by the recent floods that destroyed infrastructure, displacing millions of people and leaving close to 2,000 people dead. Standing crops were destroyed and there are doubts about the next seasonal crop because the floodwater has still not been completely drained out. Besides, those in the flood relief shelters, including children and expecting mothers, have their own tales to tell, with hunger and diseases being the main features of their existence.

As happens in almost every calamity, relief and rehabilitation operations have been led by the armed forces in the remotest of areas, especially in Sindh and Balochistan. All such far-off places have a large number of lords having millions of acres of land against their name and earning billions of rupees for years and years, but it is unfortunate that when the times get tough, they are seldom seen anywhere close to their own areas.

- Advertisement -

They prefer to spend time in their urban abodes, waiting for the government to announce some financial relief for the affected people. Once that happens, they become the ‘most affected’ people and made the most of such an opportunity.

Equally heartless are people who have been known to be hoarding a large stock of life-saving drugs even when dengue, malaria and other maladies are rampant in the affected areas. There is no fear of any accountability on anybody’s part.

Mansoor ul Haque Solangi

Karachi

Previous articleAnomaly
Next articlePower tariff hiked by 19 paisa/unit under FCA for August
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Anomaly

A Sindh government advertisement recently claimed that because of the “continued rapid increase in dengue and malaria cases, the Sindh Healthcare Commission has announced...
Read more
Letters

Govt’s lack of attention to Karachi’s street crimes

A number of letters have appeared in this section on the rising level of street crimes in Karachi, but have clearly failed to attract...
Read more
Letters

Importance of Merit

Despite various efforts at national and international levels, the differently-abled persons continue to suffer on account of the decisions taken by the Sindh Education...
Read more
Comment

Why can’t the Myanmar military junta handle both internal and external pressure?

The Myanmar military junta can never handle both internal and external pressure for various reasons. Thus, this brutal military should be dismantled as soon...
Read more
Comment

The Economy of War

Whenever and wherever any war begins in any corner of the world, the prices of everything, whether oil, food, or other commodities, rise. The...
Read more
Comment

Armed Forces’ Flood Relief Operations Continue

Past experience proves that during any natural calamity like earthquake or flood, besides people who serve the needy through humanitarian services by providing generous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-N says no deal for acquittal of PM Shehbaz, Maryam, Hamza...

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Friday flayed the statement of PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan about the recent acquittal of the Sharif family members, including...

Imran dubs by-polls referendum to decide country’s fate

Power tariff hiked by 19 paisa/unit under FCA for August

Lack of Empathy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.