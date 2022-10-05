‘Expansionist’ India posed threat to South Asia peace, Pakistan warns UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan drew the global community’s attention to the threat posed to peace and security in South Asia by the “ultranationalist and hegemonic” policies of India that, among other objectives, seek to crush the legitimate quest of the people of Kashmir for self-determination with an army of 900,000 troops.

“Peace and security in South Asia is threatened by the ultranationalist and hegemonic policies of one State, turbo-charged by the extremist ideology of Hindutva,” Ambassador Munir Akram told the First Committee of General Assembly which deals with disarmament and international security matters.

As far Pakistan, he said, Islamabad desired — and was determined — to pursue, peace, development and strategic stability based on sovereign equality and mutual respect.

Elaborating on the threat to regional peace, the envoy said New Delhi seeks to establish an exclusively Hindu state in India by oppressing and marginalising its 200 million-strong Muslim population and other minorities, and threaten and intimate Pakistan with the deployment of the vast majority of its land, sea and air forces against it and the adoption of doctrines which envisage fighting a “limited war under the nuclear overhang” and resorting to “Cold Start” surprise attacks.

India, he said, is also building up its conventional and nuclear weapons capabilities, including by the acquisition of weapons — amounting last year to $73 billion — to threaten neighbours, impose its regional hegemony and promote its great power aspirations.

Ambassador Akram also referred to the proclaimed desire of the Hindutva-inspired Indian leaders to occupy Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other territories, and even to create “Akhand Bharat” — a concept which envisages Hindu rule over all of South Asia and beyond — are indications of the nature of New Delhi and the threat it poses to peace and security in the region.

“Lack of global accountability and the generous supply of advanced weapons and technologies have enabled India to continue its defiance of Security Council resolutions, and international law, norms and rules.”

One recent indicator of India’s “reckless” behaviour, he added, was the launch of a supersonic nuclear-capable Indian missile into Pakistan on March 9.

“This could have escalated into a wider conflict, but for Pakistan’s self-restraint. It is insufficient for India to dismiss this incident as an ‘accident’ and pin the responsibility on a few people,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“The joint inquiry called by Pakistan is appropriate and essential for strategic stability in South Asia and should be demanded by the relevant international organisations.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram said that peace and stability in South Asia can be achieved through:

— The resumption of negotiations to resolve the outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, especially the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

— Maintenance of a balance of conventional and strategic military capabilities and deployments, including reciprocal measures for nuclear, missile and military restraints between the two countries, with Pakistan’s proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime in South Asia remaining on the table, and,

— The simultaneous opening of trade and investment cooperation, including the implementation of connectivity projects linking South Asia with Central Asia, West Asia, China and beyond.

The envoy hoped that India will help to create conducive conditions for such a broad-based dialogue to realise peace and stability in South Asia.