NATIONAL

Maryam departs for London to see ‘ailing’ Sharif

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), left for London early Wednesday, hours after she received her passport from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Nawaz had surrendered the travel document to the high court in 2019 while seeking bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) graft case.

Apparently, her domestic staff is also travelling with her. Before leaving for London, she visited the graves of her grandparents and mother at the family graveyard in Raiwand.

The visit comes less than a week after her conviction in the Aven­field House reference was overturned by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), paving the way for her to contest the upcoming general elections.

“I am eager to meet my father,” Nawaz told pressmen as she arrived at the airport. She was “thankful to Almighty Allah that I am finally going to meet my father”.

Nawaz is expected to reach London via connecting flight from Doha, the capital city of Qatar. She is meeting Nawaz Sharif, who’s living in self-exile in London since November 2019, after a period of three years.

Speaking to reporters, her husband, Mohammad Safdar, said Nawaz would look after Sharif in London and also supervise his medical treatment.

“She will also hold detailed discussions on the current political situation,” Safdar added.

Previous article‘Expansionist’ India posed threat to South Asia peace, Pakistan warns UN
Next articleStudy eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

US ambassador visits Azad Kashmir to ‘promote’ bilateral partnership

-- Diplomat, Kashmir PM discuss rights violations in Indian-occupied part of region MUZAFFARABAD: The US ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, paid an official trip to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rise in dengue fever cases continues unabated

ISLAMABAD: The rise in dengue fever cases continued in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan calls for measures to end violence against women

UNITED NATIONS: Speaking for the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan has called for steps to avert all shapes of gender-based violence, in particular...
Read more
NATIONAL

Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise

WASHINGTON: The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the nation's...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Expansionist’ India posed threat to South Asia peace, Pakistan warns UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan drew the global community's attention to the threat posed to peace and security in South Asia by the "ultranationalist and hegemonic"...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif lauds Turkish help to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the humanitarian assistance from Türkiye for the victims of recent floods that have affected over 33 million...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise

WASHINGTON: The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the nation's...

Maryam departs for London to see ‘ailing’ Sharif

‘Expansionist’ India posed threat to South Asia peace, Pakistan warns UN

Sharif lauds Turkish help to flood victims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.