Maryam departs for London to see ‘ailing’ Sharif

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), left for London early Wednesday, hours after she received her passport from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Nawaz had surrendered the travel document to the high court in 2019 while seeking bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) graft case.

Apparently, her domestic staff is also travelling with her. Before leaving for London, she visited the graves of her grandparents and mother at the family graveyard in Raiwand.

The visit comes less than a week after her conviction in the Aven­field House reference was overturned by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), paving the way for her to contest the upcoming general elections.

“I am eager to meet my father,” Nawaz told pressmen as she arrived at the airport. She was “thankful to Almighty Allah that I am finally going to meet my father”.

Nawaz is expected to reach London via connecting flight from Doha, the capital city of Qatar. She is meeting Nawaz Sharif, who’s living in self-exile in London since November 2019, after a period of three years.

Speaking to reporters, her husband, Mohammad Safdar, said Nawaz would look after Sharif in London and also supervise his medical treatment.

“She will also hold detailed discussions on the current political situation,” Safdar added.