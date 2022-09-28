Opinion

Anti-Encroachment

By Editor's Mail
8
0

A major anti-encroachment drive was conducted around the Empress Market in Downtown Karachi’s Sadder area a few years ago in which numerous unauthorised shops and structures were demolished by the local administration.

Besides, all pushcart vendors occupying the road illegally had also been removed in order to restore the aesthetics of the area and to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic.

- Advertisement -

Recently, while driving on a road adjacent to the Empress Market, I was disappointed to see that both sides of this road have again been encroached upon by pushcart vendors, making it extremely difficult for rush-time traffic to pass through the area.

The commercial activity and the presence of customers in the middle of the road are making the traffic bottleneck even worse. The police and the local administration were nowhere to be seen to stop this blatant violation of the law by the encroachers. It is obvious that without their connivance, the illegal occupation of a major portion of a road by these encroachers could not have been possible.

The provincial law-enforcement agencies need to take a stern action to clear this area of the encroachment mafia, and to ensure smooth, uninterrupted flow of traffic in this busy city area.

AAMIR MALIK

KARACHI

Previous articleOil exploration
Next articleLate completion
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Can Nawaz Sharif save the establishment?

It is widely believed that a chain is as strong as the weakest link. After a long time, the powerful establishment is on the...
Read more
Comment

Remembering Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Syed Ali Geelani was born in Zurimanj village (Bandipora tehsil), in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir on 29 September 1929. He died on...
Read more
Comment

A calamity that exposed us all

Monsoon rains in Pakistan started in Mid-June this year. The continuous rains for some two months caused floods almost all over the country, and...
Read more
Editorials

Idealism and ground realities

Speaking at Washington’s Woodrow Wilson Centre Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the USA and China to cooperate to save the planet from climate...
Read more
Editorials

Imran’s desperation

Things are not going well for PTI chief Imran Khan as his latest speech at Government College University seemed to show desperation. It was...
Read more
Letters

Late completion

The construction projects in Quetta, especially those related to roads and nullahs, take a long time to complete which disturbs the daily routine of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Remembering Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Syed Ali Geelani was born in Zurimanj village (Bandipora tehsil), in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir on 29 September 1929. He died on...

A calamity that exposed us all

Idealism and ground realities

Imran’s desperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.