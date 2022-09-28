Late completion

The construction projects in Quetta, especially those related to roads and nullahs, take a long time to complete which disturbs the daily routine of people and creates nuisance for them.

People experience overwhelming amount of dust, drive on haphazard and unpaved paths, and get stuck in traffic jams every day. Vendors complain that these troubles leave a negative impact on their businesses and decrease the number of customers.

- Advertisement -

The residents have recorded their protests time and again over such delays and the utter disregard of relevant officials towards people’s problems, but the authorities concerned neither address the issues nor provide any genuine reason for the delay.

Strict action against the culprits seems to be the missing link. Sadly, the government has turned a blind eye to people’s grievances.

The authorities concerned must ensure that these projects are completed within the designated time, and take action against those responsible for causing delays.

ABDUL RAHIM

QUETTA