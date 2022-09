The massive scale of devastation caused by floods is proof of our ill-preparedness in this regard. Understandably, it becomes hard, if not impossible, to minimise loss and damages after a calamity hits any area. We, as a nation, tend to fight against post-calamity effects that are costly and difficult. We need to have early warning systems in place and it would greatly help if we could have a strategy ready before a calamity actually hits us.

TANVEER AHMED BALOCH

SUKKUR