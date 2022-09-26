Opinion

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Washington

In pursuit of sustainable cooperation

By Editorial
11
0

There is a need to hail the desire on the part of both Pakistan and the United States to resume institutionalized engagement after a long hiatus. Pak-US ministerial-level talks have already started in Washington. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to hold in person talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and important State Department officials besides meeting key Congressional leaders on the Hill.

Pakistan and US have a long history of cooperation. During the Cold War, Pakistan acted as a bridge between the US and China. Washington and Islamabad stood together against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. They were also allies in the war on terror.

Nevertheless the United States and Pakistan have divergent regional and extra-regional interests. For Pakistan, India remains the biggest security concern. For Washington, a strong India is important to keep pressure on China. For Pakistan the CPEC, with its numerous energy projects, special economic zones and construction of modern transportation networks, is a game changer presenting an opportunity for fast economic development. The United States, however, has warned that it may land Islamabad in a debt-trap. Pakistan needs to maintain close relations with China and cannot be a partner to any policy aimed at isolating China. Pakistan needs gas from Iranian gas field just across the border to get rid of energy crisis and realize its economic potential. The United States has sanctioned Iran and the supply has not materialised.

The US being a world power cannot ignore a major country bordering Afghanistan, Iran, India and China. This explains why despite differences the two countries have maintained friendly relation over the last seven decades. Currently both want to eradicate terrorism and help Afghanistan to come to peace with itself and the world.

Keeping in view a long history of mutual cooperation, Pakistan is justified to expect that US would help it in coping with the challenge posed by the catastrophic climate change. The talks in Washington will meanwhile test the diplomatic skills of FM Bilawal.

Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

Pakistan Today
