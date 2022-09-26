Deep pockets

The recent floods have been devastating, with millions of people across the country having lost their homes and livelihoods, and close to a couple of thousands having lost their lives. Friendly countries have come out in support by contributing to the relief efforts, and there is hope that the process would continue.

The initial estimates of the flood-related losses were $10 billion, but the estimates have been revised several times and the actual extent of damages, it is feared, may hit the $50 billion mark. International agencies, with relevant expertise, may do a better job of estimating the worth of the losses if the government so requests.

The poor people in Sindh and most other rural areas were already living a miserable life with scant support from either the government or the affluent elite.

If mere ‘lip service’ could somehow be monetised, the poor would have received trillions by now.

The floods have only added to their misery and they are unlikely to come any better once the aid agencies have left. It is time for our own affluent to try to move beyond lip service and do something concrete.

Also, the disbursement of aid received from international and local sources should be overseen by people with a proven track record of integrity. Otherwise, most aid might end up in the wrong hands.

The government, instead of levying a tax surcharge for the support of flood victims, which will impact lower and middle income groups also, should levy a charge of 50 per cent of the amount on each purchase of a vehicle above 2,000cc, every meal in an upscale restaurant, every business class air travel ticket, and similar such expenses so that only the affluent are affected.

MOIN MOHAJIR

KARACHI