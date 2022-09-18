NATIONAL

UNCEF says 3.4mn children need immediate support amid deadly floods

By Staff Report
Internally displaced children sit inside a tent along the roadside in a temporary makeshift camp after fleeing from flood-hit homes at Shikarpur in Sindh province on August 30, 2022. - Aid efforts ramped up across flooded Pakistan on August 30 to help tens of millions of people affected by relentless monsoon rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,100 lives. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has warned that 3.4 million children in Pakistan are in need of “immediate, lifesaving support” in the wake of catastrophic floods in the country.

According to the UN agency, floods have affected over 16 million children in Pakistan. The situation in Sindh was “beyond bleak” with many malnourished children battling diseases like diarrhoea, malaria and dengue fever, as well as painful skin conditions, a UNICEF official said.

On September 11, UNICEF decided to increase the number of mobile clinics in flood-hit areas.

According to people privy to the matter, UNICEF announced to increase in the mobile health clinics in northern areas of Sindh with the cooperation of the provincial government.

“The number of UNICEF-run clinics in flood-hit areas has now increased to 66,” they said, adding that currently, 18 clinics each are operational in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 15 in Balochistan.

The agency reported that at least 16 million children, among 34 million total, have been affected by floods in the country. The floods have damaged over 1.1 million homes, and 18,000 schools in the country, they added.

It added that the affected people need clean drinking water, unavailability of water can give rise to multiple diseases. There are only eight weeks until the winter season starts, which will only worsen the condition.

Previous articleWater, vector-borne diseases on rise in Sindh camps
Next articleMasood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Water, vector-borne diseases on rise in Sindh camps

KARACHI: Various water and vector-borne diseases have broken out in the relief camps set up for the flood-hit people of Sindh, a report released...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif speech at UN to stress Pakistan focus on climate

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister will use his speech at the United Nations on Friday to focus on climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says Lahore business district will be launched in October

LAHORE: Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair, has said the groundwork for over 100 skyscrapers in Punjab's first Central Business District Punjab (CBDP) to...
Read more
NATIONAL

APHC denounces crackdown on activists, clerics in held Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), said the crackdown on activists and religious scholars in occupied Kashmir under the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC focus of Sharif-Xi meeting

ISLAMABAD: China's President Xi Jinping has called for the smooth construction and operation of major projects associated with the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Xi...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges philanthropists to send food items for infants in flood-hit areas

Bad weather forces PM to cancel Mianwali, Tank visit ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appealed to the well-to-do segments of society...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran says Lahore business district will be launched in October

LAHORE: Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair, has said the groundwork for over 100 skyscrapers in Punjab's first Central Business District Punjab (CBDP) to...

King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen’s funeral

APHC denounces crackdown on activists, clerics in held Kashmir

CPEC focus of Sharif-Xi meeting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.