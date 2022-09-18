Water, vector-borne diseases on rise in Sindh camps

KARACHI: Various water and vector-borne diseases have broken out in the relief camps set up for the flood-hit people of Sindh, a report released on Sunday said.

In the Hyderabad district, the Department of Health has accelerated the provision of medicines to the people in the relief camps.

During the last 24 hours, 128 people fell prey to diarrhoea and 204 to several skin diseases.

24 cases of eye infection and 17 of malaria have also been reported, according to the department.

As many as 149 people have complained about respiratory infection, whereas, 206 people have complained to have been suffering from other diseases.

According to the Health Department, 882 people have been given medical facilities during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, various diseases have broken out in the Qambar Shahdadkot district. The number of patients suffering from malaria, gastroenteritis and diarrhoea is increasing.

The Sindh government has established a temporary medical camp in the area.