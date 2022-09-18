Masood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England

KARACHI: Shan Masood believes playing for English county Derbyshire in the Blast has played a role in his maiden call-up to the Pakistan T20 team.

Left-hander Masood scored 547 runs in 14 Blast games this season at an impressive strike rate of 139.89. He had five half-centuries and finished fifth in the run-getters’ list which was topped by Englishman James Vince with 678.

“It was a very big stepping stone in terms of me making it to the T20 side over there,” Masood said on Saturday. He’s preparing for the seven-match T20 series against England starting on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Masood has represented Pakistan in 25 Test matches and five One-Day Internationals (ODIs), but couldn’t break into the T20 side despite playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for five seasons.

Masood, who has been opening the innings in Test matches, pushed himself to the No. 3 and 4 positions in T20 leagues and also in the recent National T20 Cup, which finally got the attention of the national selectors.

“Learning never stops,” he said. “The game is always evolving and you have to evolve as well, so my next step is to meet the demands of international cricket and hopefully make a good career out of it.”