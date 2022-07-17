NATIONAL

Govt allocates Rs2.3b for repair to 100 diesel-electric locomotives

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs2,300 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for repair to 100 diesel-electric locomotives.

The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs32, 648.036 million for the execution of 36 ongoing and new projects of the Railways Division, said an official of the ministry.

About Rs26,648.036 million have been earmarked for 32 ongoing projects, out of which Rs15974.500 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

Similarly, an amount of Rs1,000 million was earmarked for the replacement of old and obsolete Signal Gear from the Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline section of Pakistan Railways.

He said, an amount of Rs6 billion has been kept for four new schemes, out of which Rs. 5000 million would be utilized for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-I and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs600 million would be utilized for the replacement of track machines. Rs200 million allocated for conversion of the braking system of 328 MBFRS from vacuum brake to air brake.

