Babar becomes fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 runs

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam, has become the fastest Asian batter to score 10,000 runs in international cricket.

The 27-year-old reached the landmark during his knock in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The right-handed batter took 228 innings to achieve the feat.

He has now the eleventh batter overall from Pakistan who has crossed 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Babar achieved the landmark during his unbeaten knock of 34 off 72 balls in Pakistan’s first innings against Sri Lanka during the first Test at Galle International Stadium.

He was now the fastest batter from Asia to get 10,000 runs in international cricket, going past the previous record set by talismanic India batter Virat Kohli in 232 innings.

Amongst all Pakistan batters to reach the 10,000 runs mark in international cricket, Babar is the fastest to reach the landmark in 228 innings, surpassing the previous record of 248 innings held by legendary batter Javed Miandad.

As per innings taken to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket, Babar is fifth fastest batter to reach the mark in 228 innings after Viv Richards (206 innings), Hashim Amla (217 innings), Brian Lara (220 innings) and Joe Root (222 innings).

“10,000 international runs. Congratulations skipper @babarazam258 on becoming the 11th Pakistan batter to accomplish this major milestone,” tweeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

At lunch on day two, Babar now has 10013 runs in 228 innings at 51.08, including 24 centuries and 66 half-centuries.

 

News Desk

