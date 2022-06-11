KP Sports & Tourism seeks over Rs19b in ADP 2022-23

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Youth Affairs has proposed a development program worth Rs19.69 billion in the annual development programme for financial year 2022-23.

The projects include Rs14.94 billion worth foreign funded projects while the KP government would spent Rs4.75 bn on several projects from its own resources. The sources said that out of 122 development projects, 91 are ongoing and 31 are new development projects. The target is to complete 39 projects in the next financial year.

It has been proposed to set aside Rs455 million for nine ongoing and two new projects of directorate of archeology in settled districts while Rs362 million has been proposed for three ongoing projects of the Culture Directorate.

The Directorate General of Sports has proposed Rs5.745bn for 29 ongoing and 12 new projects while tourism authority has proposed Rs8.927 billion for 25 ongoing and three new development projects. Similarly, Rs1.548 billion has been recommended for three projects of the Youth Department.

The details show that Rs197 million has been proposed for two directorate of archeology’s projects in tribal districts, Rs434 million for 7 sports Directorate projects, Rs871 million for three tourism projects, Rs30 million for two archeological projects under the rapid development program and Rs10 million for one project of culture directorate.

It has been recommended to set aside Rs753 million for three sports projects, Rs115 million for four tourism projects and Rs872 million for two youth affairs projects in tribal districts.