CITY

KP Sports & Tourism seeks over Rs19b in ADP 2022-23

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Youth Affairs has proposed a development program worth Rs19.69 billion in the annual development programme for financial year 2022-23.

The projects include Rs14.94 billion worth foreign funded projects while the KP government would spent Rs4.75 bn on several projects from its own resources. The sources said that out of 122 development projects, 91 are ongoing and 31 are new development projects. The target is to complete 39 projects in the next financial year.

It has been proposed to set aside Rs455 million for nine ongoing and two new projects of directorate of archeology in settled districts while Rs362 million has been proposed for three ongoing projects of the Culture Directorate.

The Directorate General of Sports has proposed Rs5.745bn for 29 ongoing and 12 new projects while tourism authority has proposed Rs8.927 billion for 25 ongoing and three new development projects. Similarly, Rs1.548 billion has been recommended for three projects of the Youth Department.

The details show that Rs197 million has been proposed for two directorate of archeology’s projects in tribal districts, Rs434 million for 7 sports Directorate projects, Rs871 million for three tourism projects, Rs30 million for two archeological projects under the rapid development program and Rs10 million for one project of culture directorate.

It has been recommended to set aside Rs753 million for three sports projects, Rs115 million for four tourism projects and Rs872 million for two youth affairs projects in tribal districts.

Previous articlePlane makes emergency landing after mid-flight scare
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

PESHAWAR

Federal Shariat Court sets up branch registry in Swat

SWAT: Acting Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC), Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar on Thursday expressed his hope that the establishment of Federal Shariat...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Shamozai village wins Makha contest in K-P Traditional Games

PESHAWAR: Shamozai Village clinched the trophy after defeating Babuzai Village in the final of the Makha contests part of the ongoing Traditional Games concluded...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Need stressed for sensitizing public to FTO’s role

PESHAWAR: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Asif Mehmood Jah has directed all the regional offices to spread awareness about working of Ombudsman office so that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Will never step back from democratic right: Mahmood

SWAT: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that the “imported” government formed under an external conspiracy, can form committees and file...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KPRA’s drive ends with over 200K new registrations

PESHAWAR: The Registration Drive of KPRA, launched for taxpayers’ facilitation and tax acceleration in North Region, concluded in Naran on Friday. Over two hundred service...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP envisages Rs170bn development program for next year

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed increase in the volume of development program for the settled districts for the next financial year...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Farm workers kill dog-like bats amid attack on mango orchard

FAISALABAD: Mega-bats attacked mango orchards in Mamoo Kanjan area here, local farmers reported on Saturday. The workers at fruit orchard, finding the mega bat with...

EU’s von der Leyen in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s EU membership progress

U.S. seeks hegemony through ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’: Chinese military official

Ukrainians handed out Russian passports in Kherson: agencies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.