NATIONAL

PTI’s flagship Billion Tree Tsunami project comes on NAB’s radar

By News Desk

Billion Tree Tsunami, the flagship project of former prime minister Imran Khan, has come on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on account of alleged irregularities in it on Monday.

A team of the NAB has sought records from the district forest officer (DFO) of Dera Ismail Khan for inquiry into the Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

According to the official documents of the Forest Department, a total of 240 million saplings were planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province which is 20 per cent of Imran Khan’s claims.

The sources also revealed that the ‘competent’ officials of the Forest Department relied on the natural environment for 759 million saplings to grow.

Moreover, for the growth of saplings in natural environment, 30 million seeds were dropped from helicopter, whereas, 153 million saplings were also distributed to citizens for plantation.

It merits a mention here that the first Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the KP province spent about Rs14 billion on the Billion Tree Tsunami project in 2014.

The NAB team also paid a visit to Dera Ismail Khan from March 7, 2022 to March 11, 2022 which was hidden from the media.

News Desk

