HEADLINES

Military conference on electrophysiology: ISPR

By Ahmad Saad

RAWALPINDI: The inaugural session of the three-day-long 18th International Electrophysiology Conference — titled Rhythm for Life 2022 — was held on Saturday at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi.

Surgeon general of the Pakistan Army, Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Apart from Cardiac electrophysiologists from civil-military departments renowned subject specialists from various parts of the world including the United Kingdom, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States are attending the conference, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The convener, Cardiac Electrophysiology Department head Brigadier Professor Azmat Hayat, welcomed the participants.

In his welcome note, Hayat spoke about cardiac electrophysiology, the complexities of heart rhythm disorders and the treatment options which were available and improving day by day.

He also pointed out that this complex novel subspecialty of cardiology was rapidly evolving and AFIC was the leading institute in the country and front runner in introducing all the new technologies.

“Some of the electrophysiology procedures have more than 97 percent success rate and eradicating the arrhythmia (an irregular heartbeat) significantly,” he underlined.

For the first time, efforts were made to show online proceedings of the conference so that maximum specialists could benefit from valuable insights and learn best practices shared by the experts of various countries.

Over 2,000 patients recovered after successful treatment at the institute due to the eradication of arrhythmias, participants were briefed.

The ceremony was also addressed by Jaswinder Singh Gill, a professor emeritus at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Trust, who, while thanking the organisers for the invitation, said he was attending the conference for the last 18 years.

He also spoke about the importance of electrophysiology and understanding arrhythmias.

The conference was also addressed by Mahmood Adil, a professor from Scotland, who spoke about the role of public health and digital health in the field of medicine.

The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Pakistan Cardiac Electrophysiology Society Head Professor Azam Shafqat.

In her address, Johar emphasised the importance of electrophysiology, the growing needs and demands of this speciality and the enthusiastic participation and contribution of electrophysiology in the country as a whole and the military in specific.

Previous articleSharif claims Imran’s government ‘miserably failed’ Gwadar
Next articleSaudi receives first foreign Haj pilgrims since before pandemic
Ahmad Saad
The writer is a member of the staff. He can be reached at @mohammadahmedsaad on Facebook.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan asks Iran to take measures to help promote religious tourism

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor has urged the Iranian government to finalize the draft of 'Ziarat Policy' to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Celebrities back up Imran Khan at Azadi March

There are celebrities who post about things online and others who put their money with their mouth is and express their support in person....
Read more
HEADLINES

NA, not anyone else, to decide when to hold new polls: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday declared that the National Assembly would decide the date for the next general elections. "I want to clarify to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Daylong police brutalities fail to foil PTI march

-- Imran enters Islamabad, heads towards D-Chowk -- Govt hands over capital to army ISLAMABAD: Despite daylong skirmishes between the PTI workers and security forces, former...
Read more
HEADLINES

Massive police crackdown, arrests rock Lahore

LAHORE: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 'Azadi March' looms, the Punjab Police launched a vigorous crackdown and made a series of arrests of key...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran tells judiciary, ‘neutrals’ It is your trial

PESHAWAR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday denounced the police raids, arrests of PTI leaders and workers and said the fascist government is trying...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

N League ministers in Punjab demand bulletproof cars

ISLAMABAD: In the midst of record inflation and a severe energy crisis, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members of the cabinet in Punjab have put forward...

Firemen battle to put out blaze at Karachi department store

Safdar, PML-N lawmaker indicted in treason case

Saudi receives first foreign Haj pilgrims since before pandemic

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.