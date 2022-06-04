Military conference on electrophysiology: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The inaugural session of the three-day-long 18th International Electrophysiology Conference — titled Rhythm for Life 2022 — was held on Saturday at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi.

Surgeon general of the Pakistan Army, Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Apart from Cardiac electrophysiologists from civil-military departments renowned subject specialists from various parts of the world including the United Kingdom, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States are attending the conference, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

ISPR Inaugural session of 3 days long 18th International Electrophysiology Conference “Rhythm for Life 2022” was held at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, Lieutenant General Nigar Johar was the chief guest on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/yfpznff87g — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) June 4, 2022

The convener, Cardiac Electrophysiology Department head Brigadier Professor Azmat Hayat, welcomed the participants.

In his welcome note, Hayat spoke about cardiac electrophysiology, the complexities of heart rhythm disorders and the treatment options which were available and improving day by day.

He also pointed out that this complex novel subspecialty of cardiology was rapidly evolving and AFIC was the leading institute in the country and front runner in introducing all the new technologies.

“Some of the electrophysiology procedures have more than 97 percent success rate and eradicating the arrhythmia (an irregular heartbeat) significantly,” he underlined.

For the first time, efforts were made to show online proceedings of the conference so that maximum specialists could benefit from valuable insights and learn best practices shared by the experts of various countries.

Over 2,000 patients recovered after successful treatment at the institute due to the eradication of arrhythmias, participants were briefed.

The ceremony was also addressed by Jaswinder Singh Gill, a professor emeritus at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Trust, who, while thanking the organisers for the invitation, said he was attending the conference for the last 18 years.

He also spoke about the importance of electrophysiology and understanding arrhythmias.

The conference was also addressed by Mahmood Adil, a professor from Scotland, who spoke about the role of public health and digital health in the field of medicine.

The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Pakistan Cardiac Electrophysiology Society Head Professor Azam Shafqat.

In her address, Johar emphasised the importance of electrophysiology, the growing needs and demands of this speciality and the enthusiastic participation and contribution of electrophysiology in the country as a whole and the military in specific.