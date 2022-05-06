Opinion

Menace of smoking

By Editor's Mail
0
0

I would like to use your prestigious paper’s column to draw the attention of higher authorities to the serious problems of smoking among adolescent students. Youth and adolescent smoking is a concern that affects countries all over the world. Smoking addiction is on the rise, particularly among young people and students, and has become a popular pastime for many students. They eventually become addicted to it. Everyone is aware that smoking is harmful to one’s health. Millions of people die each year from smoking-related diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, and heart attacks, all of which are on the rise.

Stress relief, pleasure, and friends who encourage them to try cigarettes and keep smoking are all reasons why people smoke. They see smoking as a way of demonstrating independence, and finally, if their parents smoke, teen students are more likely to smoke.

- Advertisement -

I urge the respective authorities to enact legislation prohibiting such adolescent students from smoking. Tobacco cultivation and manufacturing should be prohibited in industries. They may also act as a check and balance for the tobacco industry and sellers to ensure that drugs are not being sold to teenagers. Parents can also keep a close eye on their children to see who they spend their time with. I hope that both the authorities and parents will take drastic measures to curb this trend among adolescent students, and I am confident that my letter will inspire them to write about it.

ADNAN AHMAD KHAN

LAHORE

Previous articleRuling alliance’s future  
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Ruling alliance’s future  

The PML(N)-led alliance has yet to complete its first month in power. It would therefore be premature to make an assessment of the ruling...
Read more
Editorials

Sarfraz Cheema’s outburst

Punjab Governor Sarfraz Cheema’s appeal to the COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, to intervene in the affairs of the province is an attempt to...
Read more
Comment

How can the courts keep quiet?

AT PENPOINT The apparent decision of the federal government to institute cases under Article 6 of the Constitution raises perhaps more dust than it settles,...
Read more
Comment

Lebanon’s last chance?

Washington Watch The Lebanese people are going to the polls in just a few weeks. Without exaggeration, what will be decided in this election is...
Read more
Comment

If freedom fails

"For what avail the plough or sail, or land or life, if freedom fail? " – Ralph Waldo Emerson. I read this quotation for the...
Read more
Editorials

Out of sync, out of touch

The governments of PPP and PMLN have been dismissed before the completion of their tenures in the 90s. After 2008 PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

CITY

Pakistan bus network gives women a ticket to work and study

PESHAWAR: Pakistani student Mah Jabeen credits a new public bus system in her home city with saving her from being stuck at her parents’...

Met Office predicts ‘severe heatwave conditions’ in most parts of Pakistan next week

Ahsan Iqbal orders monthly security review meeting on CPEC

Karachiites to pay additional Rs1.4 per unit in May electricity bills

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.