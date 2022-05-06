Menace of smoking

I would like to use your prestigious paper’s column to draw the attention of higher authorities to the serious problems of smoking among adolescent students. Youth and adolescent smoking is a concern that affects countries all over the world. Smoking addiction is on the rise, particularly among young people and students, and has become a popular pastime for many students. They eventually become addicted to it. Everyone is aware that smoking is harmful to one’s health. Millions of people die each year from smoking-related diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, and heart attacks, all of which are on the rise.

Stress relief, pleasure, and friends who encourage them to try cigarettes and keep smoking are all reasons why people smoke. They see smoking as a way of demonstrating independence, and finally, if their parents smoke, teen students are more likely to smoke.

I urge the respective authorities to enact legislation prohibiting such adolescent students from smoking. Tobacco cultivation and manufacturing should be prohibited in industries. They may also act as a check and balance for the tobacco industry and sellers to ensure that drugs are not being sold to teenagers. Parents can also keep a close eye on their children to see who they spend their time with. I hope that both the authorities and parents will take drastic measures to curb this trend among adolescent students, and I am confident that my letter will inspire them to write about it.

ADNAN AHMAD KHAN

LAHORE