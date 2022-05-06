Opinion

Ruling alliance’s future  

Need to control divisive tendencies

By Editorial
0
0

The PML(N)-led alliance has yet to complete its first month in power. It would therefore be premature to make an assessment of the ruling alliance’s performance at this stage. The media normally suspends judgement about new administrations during their first one hundred days. That said, there is still a need to point out certain negative tendencies with the hope that the government would curb them in time.

Within days of coming to power important alliance leaders had promised that they would concentrate on healing the wounds of the nation and would not send innocent people to jail nor take revenge. Further, the law will take its course without interference from above. The way the government is dealing with Farah Gogi case does not endorse the promise. In case the government has any evidence of criminality against her, it should get a case registered against her and let the law take its course. What the government is doing reminds one of media trials of PML(N) leaders conducted by Shahzad Akbar and others that were widely criticized in the country.

One can understand that some of the PML(N) members have suffered badly under the PTI government and they consider certain powerful PTI leaders responsible for what happened to them. However, Hanif Abbasi did not act maturely when he announced a reward for bringing Sh Rashid’s wig, as this constituted an open invitation to violence. One can expect a statement of the type from a mischievous youngster, but not from a responsible PM’ Advisor. The statement was duly condemned by the PPP’s Secretary General.

The registration of a blasphemy case against Imran Khan and several PPP leaders was criticized by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and prominent rights activists. What amazed many was how a party which had itself suffered from weaponization of religion in the past could resort to the tactic against its opponents. Even Federal Minister Khursheed Shah opposed registration of cases against PTI members and asked Rana Sanaullah to rethink the issue seriously

It is time the PML(N) realised the need to control the desire for revenge that is leading it to rely on highly condemnable practices. Among other things, voices are being raised against it by its allies.

Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

