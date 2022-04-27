Bilawal joins Sharif’s cabinet

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the federal minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the ceremony here at the presidency, which was attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and a number of MPs, party workers, and government officials.

The family of Bhutto — including sister Aseefa Bhutto and maternal aunt Sanam Bhutto, the sister of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto — also attended the ceremony.

Bhutto joined the cabinet in the third phase of its formation as the earlier swearing-in ceremonies were taken place on April 19 and April 22.

The new cabinet reflects the political mix of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PPP, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).