Rehabilitation of Lower Topa-Jhika Gali 3km road to be completed by Eid

RAWALPINDI: Following the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the Highway Department has initiated the rehabilitation of three kilometer road from Lower Topa to Jhika Gali which be completed by Eid-ul-Fitar.

Deputy Commissioner Noor ul Amin Mengal had pointed out repair and maintenance of various main and link roads amid his last visit to Murree. It was briefed that a new 07 km road will be constructed from Kuldana to Mall Road and from Sunny Bank to GPO Chowk. Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that for a recreational place like Murree, restoration and repair work of roads is most important so that tourists may not face any difficulty.

In this regard, rehabilitation of about 40 kms of Main and Link Roads of Murree has been started for which a huge amount of Rs.500 million has been allocated. In addition to repair, re-carpeting, guard railing repairs and lane marking will also be done. He directed that sign boards should be pasted on both sides of the roads in order to guide the tourists so that the accident rate could be reduced.

DC Mengal said that apart from Eid days, tourists would be more inclined towards Murree due to summer. Therefore, the repair and maintenance work of the roads should be completed as soon as possible. Because after the completion, these roads will be a convenience not only for the tourists but also for the locals.