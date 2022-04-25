NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz holds PTI govt responsible for current power crisis

By News Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has deemed the Imran Khan-led government’s power policies unproductive, saying that expensive power generation through inefficient plants costs the people Rs100 billion per month.

In a tweet on Monday, the premier said: “Mian Nawaz Sharif’s government [had] ended the worst load-shedding in five years. [The] PTI government neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants [during its tenure]. Hence, the current load-shedding. Costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people Rs100 billion per month. We are fixing it.”

Shehbaz had earlier expressed his annoyance over the prolonged load-shedding durations and directed the authorities concerned to take steps for significantly reduce the outages by the next month.

The prime minister had said that the country can generate an additional 6,000 megawatts (MW) of hydel power using the natural flow of water, which is linked to the melting of glaciers to address the issue of load shedding in different areas – an issue left unaddressed by the former PTI government.

Previous articleGovernment’s law reform challenge
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PITB fails to develop websites of all government departments

LAHORE: Despite spending over RS 34 million, the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) has not been able to develop websites of all government departments...
Read more
NATIONAL

High time to raise Kashmir issue at US Congress: Ilhan

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has said that meeting victims of Indian ceasefire violations and “seeing them suffer” had made it all the more necessary...
Read more
NATIONAL

Deputy Chairman Senate stresses need to reduce trade deficit between Pakistan and Australia

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi has stressed the need of reducing trade deficit between Pakistan and Australia. “Business Communities and TDAP should be...
Read more
NATIONAL

Appeal filed against ATC verdict in Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching case

At least two accused who were convicted by a trial court for their involvement in the lynching of Sri Lanka citizen Piryantha Kumara in...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO wants to move on from ‘foreign plot’ to diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: The foreign office on Monday sought to move on from the controversy surrounding the diplomatic cable, saying the National Security Committee (NSC) based on the assessment...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan registers slight shift in its Afghanistan outlook: PIPS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s outlook of Afghanistan seems to have slightly changed during the first quarter of this year due to the neighbouring country’s security loopholes...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Political crisis deepens

By bringing the political battles into our bedrooms, social media has made it much difficult for politicians and other heads of the key institutes...

Sugar coating the bitter pill

Rise of the right

Babesiosis in animals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.