PM Shehbaz holds PTI govt responsible for current power crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has deemed the Imran Khan-led government’s power policies unproductive, saying that expensive power generation through inefficient plants costs the people Rs100 billion per month.

In a tweet on Monday, the premier said: “Mian Nawaz Sharif’s government [had] ended the worst load-shedding in five years. [The] PTI government neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants [during its tenure]. Hence, the current load-shedding. Costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people Rs100 billion per month. We are fixing it.”

Shehbaz had earlier expressed his annoyance over the prolonged load-shedding durations and directed the authorities concerned to take steps for significantly reduce the outages by the next month.

The prime minister had said that the country can generate an additional 6,000 megawatts (MW) of hydel power using the natural flow of water, which is linked to the melting of glaciers to address the issue of load shedding in different areas – an issue left unaddressed by the former PTI government.