Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan will arrive in Pakistan today (Sunday) on a two-day visit, as per sources.

The officials said Fidan would be in Pakistan from May 19 to 20. He would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, they said.

“Bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional situation will be discussed in the meetings. While, preparations for the 7th Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will also be reviewed,” the diplomatic sources added.

PM Shehbaz on April 19 reiterated the government’s resolve to further strengthen economic relations and trade partnership with Turkiye.

The PM had stated this while speaking to a delegation of Turkish investors who called on him at the Prime Minister Office in the federal capital.

The Turkish investors, expressing confidence in the leadership of the prime minister, had taken keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s diverse areas.

The prime minister had said the people of Pakistan and Turkiye had a long-standing brotherly relationship spanning centuries.

He had said reforms had been made in the system to take full advantage of the potential of foreign investment in Pakistan.

Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci, CEO Terminal YAPI Cenk Coskun and other Turkish and Pakistani officials had participated in the meeting.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officials also attended the meeting.