NA-148: Polling for by-election underway

MULTAN: Polling for by-election in NA-148 (Multan-1) is underway on Sunday (today) with 69 polling stations declared sensitive in the constituency.

Voting began at 8am and will last till 5pm without any interval. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and district administration of Multan said they had completed all the arrangements for fair election.

At least 444,231 voters will exercise their right of vote in the election wherein 275 polling stations have been established.

The ECP Punjab spokesperson said foolproof security arrangements had been made at polling stations while surveillance cameras and walk-through gates have also been installed at the sensitive polling stations.

Eight candidates including the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Barrister Taimur Altaf Malik and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Ali Qasim Gillani are vying for the seat.

The National Assembly seat had fallen vacant after election of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani as a senator. In a neck and neck competition with Malik, Gillani had won the seat in general elections 2024.

Meanwhile, the ECP spokesperson said an Election Monitoring and Control Centre had been established for public’s facilitation, where they could register their complaints regarding the ongoing polling.

“Immediate action will be taken for timely resolution of the complaint. Trained staff has been posted at the centre. The control centres have been set up at four levels for quick registration and addressal of people’s complaints,” the spokesperson said.

The ECP official said the EMCC had been established at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad as well as provincial, divisional and district levels.