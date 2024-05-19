Bishkek incident: Rescue flight to bring 130 students back to Pakistan tonight

ISLAMABAD: A rescue flight carrying 130 students, stuck in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek amid mob violence, will reach Pakistan on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave directive to Ambassador of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Zaigham to make all arrangements regarding the special plane to bring back Pakistani student.

The decision has been taken after a number of international students including Pakistanis came under mob attacks by locals in the aftermath of their fight with the Egyptian nationals on May 13.

At least five Pakistani students were injured in the violent attacks triggered by a brawl between locals and Egyptian nationals. There were reports of death of Pakistani students, however, they were rebutted by Pakistan’s embassy in Bishkek.

A day earlier, at least 30 Pakistani students, who were stranded in Bishkek amid mob attacks, landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport via a special flight.

In a telephonic conversation with the envoy, PM Shehbaz directed him to stay in touch with all Pakistani students and their families in Kyrgyzstan. He said that the plane will depart in the evening today.

The PM stressed that the students who received injuries during the mob attacks should be brought back to Pakistan on priority, adding that repatriation of family members residing should also be arranged.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that all the expenses of the flights will be paid by the Government of Pakistan.

Informing PM Shehbaz about meeting with Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Imangaziev Almaz, the ambassador said that he was told the situation was completely under control and there were no new incidents of violence last night and today.

Almaz said security has been enhanced and Pakistani and other foreign students are absolutely safe. He added that even if the situation returns to normal and any Pakistani student wants to return home, he should be provided with all kinds of facilities.

As per sources, students will be flown from Kyrgyzstan today through three special flights while two flights will bring more students tomorrow (Monday).

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Amir Muqam were scheduled to visit Bishkek, however, their visit was postponed.

The two ministers were scheduled to leave for the Kyrgyz capital today on a special flight.

Dar, while speaking during a presser today, said that he and Muqam were going to Bishkek but the Kyrgyz FM told them not to come as he assured them that the situation was under control.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur contacted the Pakistani ambassador in Kyrgyzstan, offering to pay the expenses of the students belonging to the province.

Gandapur said that the KP government will provide support and facilities for the safe return of students. He also expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyzstan government for effective measures to protect Pakistani students.

The CM said that the KP government was committed to bear the expenses of safe return of students, adding that the students’ welfare is a shared responsibility.