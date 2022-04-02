Discrepant foreign policy

One can accept the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was unintentionally ill-timed as the Ukrainian invasion coincided with it and the optics of this unfortunatelydid more damage to Pakistan’s already less than desirable relations with the USA and the EU. This is however nothing compared to the reckless manner in which the PM has intentionally damaged relations with the USA out of a selfish and megalomaniacal urge to stay in power, accusing the latter of hatching a conspiracy in Pakistan to remove his government in connivance with the joint opposition. As if the absurdity of the claim was not enough, he has based this notion on a cable from Pakistan’s embassy in the USA, sharing, as a matter of routine, minutes of a meeting with officials on Capitol Hill.

It is quite surreal that the incapability of a PM to dispense his rational diplomatic duties, who is most likely on his way out, is being supplemented by COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa who stated at the Islamabad Security Dialogue that Pakistan wants to strengthen its ties with the USA and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be “stopped immediately”. Pakistan’s security establishment’s position and outlook on global politics is significant as it has an effect and influence on foreign policy formation and is consistent with what the government is thinking as well but currently there is an obvious discrepancy in this regard, which is unfortunate. India’s position on Russia has irked the USA, which creates an opportunity for Pakistan to leverage the Ukrainian conflict to its benefit. Thatthe security establishment perhaps sees this as angle worth pursuing, but the PTI government is proving a primary hurdle in this regard, is ironic.

While there is no denying that the USA misused Pakistan in its ‘War on Terror’, as Mr Khan oft-repeats; it is neither the start nor end of our relationship with them. There will always be disagreements on policy matters that must be resolved through mutual dialogue behind the scenes. Whatever happens during the vote today, there is a pressing need for leadership that works with crucial allies, foreign and domestic, that genuinely comes up with a foreign policy which is consistent and effective rather than used for the political survival of a single individual.