NATIONAL

Imran will be held accountable for issuing ‘threats’ to opposition: Shehbaz

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his allegations that opposition is part of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government through no-confidence motion.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said PM Imran is not ready to accept his defeat and involved in a “conspiracy” to divide the nation.

“Opposition will bury Imran Khan’s un-democratic thinking according to the constitutional means… he will be held responsible for hurling threats [at opposition leaders after voting on no-trust motion],” he remarked.

He said PM Imran is taking a path that is against the Constitution and law of the country. “If we want to live like a free nation, we have to break the begging bowl… I have always maintained that if there is no self-reliance then there will be no freedom,” he added.

He said that PM Imran is provoking his supporters and “henchmen” against opposition leaders and added that all lawmakers have the right to vote. “I hope that the right to vote will be given as per the decision of the Supreme Court.”

The PML-N president also clarified that his remarks that “beggars cannot be choosers” were wrongly linked to the United States. “I have said this many times before… the independence of the nation is meaningless if it is not economically self-sufficient,” he remarked.

Previous articleOpposition parties to hold power show outside Parliament House today
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Opposition parties to hold power show outside Parliament House today

ISLAMABAD: Whilst the show of power inside the National Assembly hall today (Sunday) will decide whether or not Prime Minister Imran Khan stays in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam says PM Imran should be booked for ‘sedition’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be booked for provocation, incitement and...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran says US behind conspiracy to topple PTI govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday held the United States responsible for the ‘foreign conspiracy’ to overthrow his government. “Ok I’m taking the name of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad issues directives for formation of commission to probe global conspiracy against PM Imran’s govt

Shortly after assuming charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday issued directives for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be ‘stopped immediately’: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine must be "stopped immediately", terming it a great...
Read more
NATIONAL

Those who brought PTI into power no long with it: Siraj

LAHORE: Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that those who had brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power are no long with the ruling...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fawad issues directives for formation of commission to probe global conspiracy...

Shortly after assuming charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday issued directives for...

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be ‘stopped immediately’: COAS

Those who brought PTI into power no long with it: Siraj

Punjab PDWP approves two development schemes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.