Imran will be held accountable for issuing ‘threats’ to opposition: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his allegations that opposition is part of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government through no-confidence motion.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said PM Imran is not ready to accept his defeat and involved in a “conspiracy” to divide the nation.

“Opposition will bury Imran Khan’s un-democratic thinking according to the constitutional means… he will be held responsible for hurling threats [at opposition leaders after voting on no-trust motion],” he remarked.

He said PM Imran is taking a path that is against the Constitution and law of the country. “If we want to live like a free nation, we have to break the begging bowl… I have always maintained that if there is no self-reliance then there will be no freedom,” he added.

He said that PM Imran is provoking his supporters and “henchmen” against opposition leaders and added that all lawmakers have the right to vote. “I hope that the right to vote will be given as per the decision of the Supreme Court.”

The PML-N president also clarified that his remarks that “beggars cannot be choosers” were wrongly linked to the United States. “I have said this many times before… the independence of the nation is meaningless if it is not economically self-sufficient,” he remarked.