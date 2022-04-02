Opinion

Cultural Democracy

By Editor's Mail
0
0

One is wanted to draw attention towards the prevailing political chaos by government and opposition, the latter wants to bring a no-confidence move against the incumbent PM. When there is only a year left for the elections why opposition wants to create unrest by this move. However, one is conceived in Pakistan there is a leadership crisis.

One cannot deny the crystal clear fact that procedural democracy in the absence of cultural democracy is not only unfavourable but also dangerous because democracy advocates for values like inclusiveness, coherence, and equitable societal ethos. In the absence of this ethos democratic process turns out to be counterproductive. Undoubtedly, the electoral procedure is important, the success of democratic culture depends upon its ability to inculcate values of tolerance, inclusivity, equity and rule of law.

- Advertisement -

For best democratic outcomes as a process, it is mandatory to implement it as a culture too. What is democracy as a culture? The answer is something that has been enriched in our societies for periods. Without having distinct democratic norms like justice, fairness, equality and liberty a society cannot claim to have democratic culture. Democracy as a culture teaches the public to be conscious of their rights and duties and make them vibrant and vigilant to promote democratic governments through their active participation.

We have long known that procedural democracy if deficient in democratic culture is something to install a political party in government only. Constitution and voting system which are the main pillars of procedural democracy no matter how carefully crafted if the lack in cultural democracy, certainly will be unable to teach the public to accept the existence of contrasting views and of politicians. The same is happening nowadays in Pakistan when opposing parties want to bring no-confidence moves against the current PM.

The countries which are having democratic cultures too are enjoying the fruits of their labour as they have evolved democratic norms from ancient times. If we take a cue from British democracy which is based on customs, it dates back to the Magna Carta 1215.

It is an evident fact that democracy does not nurture in a vacuum. It is significant, to instil democracy first boost-up political, social and economic setup. Certainly, by doing so democracy in Pakistan can promote good governance and assist to maintain public well-being.

SYEDA HADIA BAKHTAWAR,

Nankana Sahib.

Previous articleDigital Claims
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Digital Claims

The insurance industry in Pakistan is relatively small compared to its peers in the region. One of the reasons for this lacking is that...
Read more
Letters

Skyrocketing Inflation

Another horrendous experience has come to the screen. The incumbent government has embroiled plebs into manifold crises of the utmost severity. Among such miseries,...
Read more
Comment

The no-confidence resolution

On March 28, led by Shahbaz Sharif, the Opposition finally moved a no-confidence motion in Parliament to remove the sitting Prime Minister (PM), Imran...
Read more
Comment

Absolutely No Truth

Pakistan is a sovereign country with an independent foreign policy having a global importance because of its regional location, sharing borders with Afghanistan, Iran...
Read more
Comment

Larger Effects of Russia-Ukraine War

The normal life of the people of Ukraine became harder on 24 February 2022 when the Russian Federation, a superpower of the time, attacked...
Read more
Editorials

A  crown of thorns for new governent 

The myths of economic success propagated by PTI spokesmen, like collection of unprecedented revenues, revolutionary impact of increase in exports and large foreign exchange...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Absolutely No Truth

Pakistan is a sovereign country with an independent foreign policy having a global importance because of its regional location, sharing borders with Afghanistan, Iran...

Larger Effects of Russia-Ukraine War

A  crown of thorns for new governent 

NCOC closes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.