Digital Claims

The insurance industry in Pakistan is relatively small compared to its peers in the region. One of the reasons for this lacking is that we are still unable to create that element of trust when it comes to the claims. This is an important factor for the customer when they actually look for an insurance partner.

Recently, I was discussing the same issue with one of my friends and he mentioned the digital claim process Salaam Takaful is offering. Since he is a member of Salaam Takaful, he shared his experience with me where he got admitted to a hospital and filed all his claims digitally through their Salaam app. Personally speaking, I was amazed to see the process as it was pretty smooth.

Technology-based innovations like these can be beneficial in gaining the trust of the masses because we as a nation must modernize ourselves. Insurance and takaful companies should start adopting smarter ways to engage the customer rather than piling-up heaps of documents to submit a claim.

MUHAMMAD ROHAIL HASSAN,

Karachi.