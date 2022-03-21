NATIONAL

Youth renews pledge to uphold Jinnah’s legacy with pride: ISPR boss

By Staff Report
Military spokesman of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar speaks during a press conference on the ongoing military border tension between India and Pakistan at the foreign ministry in Islamabad on November 14, 2020. - Indian and Pakistani forces on November 13 waged their biggest artillery battle of the past year, leaving more than 13 dead and dozens wounded on both sides of their disputed Kashmir frontier, officials said. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar on Monday shared a brief video based on the monologue of youth addressing founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah to renew their pledge to uphold his legacy — a nation-state with pride.

In a tweet, the ISPR chief shared the video with the theme of Pakistan Day “Shad Rahay Pakistan”.

The video initiates the message with Tajdeed-i-Ehd (a renewal of pledge) where this snippet is a monologue delivered by today’s youth.

The metaphor of a house is used in the narration to represent the strength and stature of the homeland, dearly gifted to the nation by her forefathers.

“It’s a reassurance given to our Quaid that his country, his nation has survived against all odds, has withstood the tests of time and is going to uphold his legacy with pride. It’s in tune with the undertaking that every Pakistani is committed to peace and prosperity of our beloved country,” the narrator said in the video.

Staff Report

