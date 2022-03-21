NATIONAL

Encroached state land worth Rs5 billion recovered in 48 hours: BoR member

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Board of Revenue (BoR) retrieved approximately 504 acres of state land valued at Rs5 billion in the last 48 hours across Punjab.

In a statement issued here, Senior BoR Member Babar Hayat Tarar said the land was retrieved during a major operation against the land mafia.

Giving the details of the crackdown, Tarar said that in Gujranwala 326 acres of state land worth Rs325.41 million was retrieved, in Faisalabad Rs21 million, 50 acres worth Rs10.6 million in Jhang, in Layyah 27 acres worth Rs20.6 million and in Rawalpindi 16 acres worth Rs60.8 million.

Similarly, in Sahiwal, some 8 acres of land worth Rs10.32 million was retrieved, 4 kanals worth Rs10.52 million in Sargodha, while 3 acres worth Rs10.50 million was retrieved in Sheikhupura.

Tarar said the BoR’s goal is to retrieve the remaining land across the province as soon as possible, adding that so far more than 191,599 acres worth Rs484.44 billion has been recovered.

This includes some 4,245 acres of urban lands worth Rs67.32 billion and 187,355 acres of rural lands worth Rs417.13 billion, he added

Staff Report

