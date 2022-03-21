NATIONAL

Response sought from govt on plea against journalist protection law

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to submit its response on a petition moved against the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021.

A single bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition. The ministry didn’t file its response despite having been given a month’s time.

The court directed the ministry to submit its comments at the next hearing and adjourned the case until April 12.

The petition has challenged the definition of journalist as well as Section 6 of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021.

In November last, the National Assembly passed seven bills, including the protection of journalists and media professionals bill. The lower house also witnessed the presentation of two ordinances as well.

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem presented the bill.

Staff Report

