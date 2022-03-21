Response sought from govt on plea against journalist protection law

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to submit its response on a petition moved against the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021.

A single bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition. The ministry didn’t file its response despite having been given a month’s time.

The court directed the ministry to submit its comments at the next hearing and adjourned the case until April 12.

The petition has challenged the definition of journalist as well as Section 6 of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021.

In November last, the National Assembly passed seven bills, including the protection of journalists and media professionals bill. The lower house also witnessed the presentation of two ordinances as well.

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem presented the bill.