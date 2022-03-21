Opinion

Safety Of Journalists

By Editor's Mail
No one denies the most significant role of journalists who devote their lives to collecting information and spending time in thinking to bring peace to their country. It is a bitter truth that the journalists, who I call the superheroes, are losing their precious lives.

According to the research conducted by International Press Institute (IPI) in 2021, 45% of journalists across the globe lost their lives while working. To add more to this piece of writing, 28 percent were under high pressure and were targeted. The research simply shows and clarifies that the lives of the brave countrymen, journalists, are not safe anywhere. The government should understand the importance of journalists and it should ensure the security of journalists in order to develop because those are the journalists who actually bring out and highlight the pros and cons.

ADIL WAHID,

Karachi.

Editor's Mail
