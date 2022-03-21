Opinion

Record Foreign Loan

By Editor's Mail
The loan trap of Pakistan increased manifold touched to 21000 billion rupees. In the 8 years, Pervez Musharaf took loans in the billions and in the PPP regime, the government exceeded that record by taking a foreign loan more than that but PTI has crossed the record of previous all governments and took a foreign loan of hundreds of billions rupees. In three years PTI failed to establish a good governed system and prices of fuel also raised to a record level. Inflation and price hike unemployment and bad governance is also added fuel to fire. The recent defeat in cantonment and local government is an eye-opener. The PTI miserably failed to deliver.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Islamabad.

