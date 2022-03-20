NATIONAL

Two children among five killed in bikes collision

By News Desk

By Jazyan Dar

GUJRAT: Five persons, including two children, died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorbikes near Dittewal village on Gujrat-Dinga road on Saturday.
As per police and Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcyclists, travelling with their families, collided head-on on Dinga Road, resulting in death of five persons on the spot.

Those who died included Husnain Ali (28) and Ilyas (48) of Jalalpur Jattan, Usman Ali (32), his son Rafay Ali (5) and Rajab Ali (7) of Wazirabad.

The injured include two six-month-old children Rohan Kashif and Musa Usman of Jalalpur Jattan, Rahila Imran of Wazirabad and Shaista, wife of deceased Usman.

The injured were shifted to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital where they were said to be stable. As per the data available with Gujrat Rescue 1122, around 100 traffic accidents are reported daily in the district, mostly involving motorbikes.

An official said the trend of riding motorcycles on highways had increased in the last few years, which should be discouraged to avoid such accidents.

Previous articleKashmir Files film Indian conspiracy against Kashmiri prisoners: Ghazali
Next articleHooligans attack female assistant commissioner in Mansehra
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

OIC FMs to discuss Palestine, Kashmir issues: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in its meeting would...
Read more
NATIONAL

PITB trains 31,503 youth for online freelancing

LAHORE: The Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) has trained a total of 31,503 youths for online freelancing under Chief Minister E-Rozgar Program. A PITB...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal brands PM Khan as ‘foreign-sponsored agent’

While adopting a harsh stance against the premier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday labelled Imran Khan as a 'foreign-sponsored agent' installed into power...
Read more
NATIONAL

Passenger plane narrowly escapes crash landing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A passenger plane of a private airline narrowly escaped a crash landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore following intervention from traffic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hooligans attack female assistant commissioner in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Three hooligans attacked Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik Sher near Ghazi Kot, Mansehra last week, it emerged on Sunday. Marvi Malik is one of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir Files film Indian conspiracy against Kashmiri prisoners: Ghazali

MUZAFFARABAD: The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been spreading hatred, prejudice and lies under the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Passenger plane narrowly escapes crash landing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A passenger plane of a private airline narrowly escaped a crash landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore following intervention from traffic...

Hooligans attack female assistant commissioner in Mansehra

Two children among five killed in bikes collision

Kashmir Files film Indian conspiracy against Kashmiri prisoners: Ghazali

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.