Two children among five killed in bikes collision

By Jazyan Dar

GUJRAT: Five persons, including two children, died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorbikes near Dittewal village on Gujrat-Dinga road on Saturday.

As per police and Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcyclists, travelling with their families, collided head-on on Dinga Road, resulting in death of five persons on the spot.

Those who died included Husnain Ali (28) and Ilyas (48) of Jalalpur Jattan, Usman Ali (32), his son Rafay Ali (5) and Rajab Ali (7) of Wazirabad.

The injured include two six-month-old children Rohan Kashif and Musa Usman of Jalalpur Jattan, Rahila Imran of Wazirabad and Shaista, wife of deceased Usman.

The injured were shifted to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital where they were said to be stable. As per the data available with Gujrat Rescue 1122, around 100 traffic accidents are reported daily in the district, mostly involving motorbikes.

An official said the trend of riding motorcycles on highways had increased in the last few years, which should be discouraged to avoid such accidents.