NATIONAL

Kashmir Files film Indian conspiracy against Kashmiri prisoners: Ghazali

By Staff Report

MUZAFFARABAD: The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been spreading hatred, prejudice and lies under the guise of “Kashmir Files Film” based on lies.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Indian government tried to target the Kashmiri Liberation Front leadership imprisoned in jails under the guise of baseless propaganda of Kashmir Files film.

He termed the indictment of Kashmiri prisoners illegally in Indian jails by the special court of NIA as fake and fabricated cases and a deliberate conspiracy against them.

He said that Muhammad Yaseen Malik, Musarrat Alam Bhatt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Naeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Raja Mairajud Din Kalwal, Shahid ul Islam Advocate, Peer Saifullah and other leaders have been indicted under planned conspiracies of Indian government.

Ghazali stated that the oppressive and ruthless government of India had sentenced to death Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Butt during their imprisonment.

“Moreover, two dozen Kashmiri Liberation Front leaders were life sentenced”, he maintained.

Previous articlePakistan, TCC reach settlement on Reko Diq to liberate Pakistan from ‘crippling debt’: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, TCC reach settlement on Reko Diq to liberate Pakistan from ‘crippling debt’: PM

An out-of-court settlement of the Reko Diq project in the Chagai district of Balochistan has been finalised and an official announcement in this regard...
Read more
NATIONAL

Improved economy: ‘Pakistan jumps 7 points at world happiness index’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that Pakistan has jumped up seven points at world happiness index that shows improved economic conditions...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI MNA claims PPP offered Rs160m to back no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the claims of alleged buying of votes by the opposition parties, PTI MNA Nusrat Wahid on Sunday claimed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two PTI MNAs named in FIR of attack on Sindh House

ISLAMABAD: The names of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs have been added in the FIR of attack on Sindh House in Islamabad. Two PTI MNAs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition to resort to ‘Plan-B’ if no-confidence motion fails

The opposition is planning to resort to test its ‘Plan-B’ in case its 'Plan-A' - the ouster of the prime minister through no-confidence motion...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM wants ‘all records of public attendance to be broken’ at D-Chowk rally

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that he wanted "all records of public attendance to be broken" during his Islamabad rally at D-Chowk...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Vettori named Australia’s spin consultant for white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori will be part of Australia's coaching set-up for the white-ball leg of Pakistan, Cricket Australia confirmed today. The 43-year-old...

PTI MNA claims PPP offered Rs160m to back no-trust motion

Steve Smith declares Babar Azam one of the five best batsmen in the world

Two PTI MNAs named in FIR of attack on Sindh House

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.