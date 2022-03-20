Kashmir Files film Indian conspiracy against Kashmiri prisoners: Ghazali

MUZAFFARABAD: The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been spreading hatred, prejudice and lies under the guise of “Kashmir Files Film” based on lies.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Indian government tried to target the Kashmiri Liberation Front leadership imprisoned in jails under the guise of baseless propaganda of Kashmir Files film.

He termed the indictment of Kashmiri prisoners illegally in Indian jails by the special court of NIA as fake and fabricated cases and a deliberate conspiracy against them.

He said that Muhammad Yaseen Malik, Musarrat Alam Bhatt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Naeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Raja Mairajud Din Kalwal, Shahid ul Islam Advocate, Peer Saifullah and other leaders have been indicted under planned conspiracies of Indian government.

Ghazali stated that the oppressive and ruthless government of India had sentenced to death Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Butt during their imprisonment.

“Moreover, two dozen Kashmiri Liberation Front leaders were life sentenced”, he maintained.