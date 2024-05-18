Fixing ‘baseless’ Tyrian case for rehearing a ploy to keep Imran imprisoned: PTI

SLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson expressed grave concerns over the fixing of the Tyrian case against PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan for rehearing after a year, despite two judges of a three-member bench having already ruled against the maintainability of the case, calling it a shameful attempt to keep Imran Khan in jail unlawfully.

PTI Spokesperson, in a strongly-worded reaction on Saturday, said that PTI Founding Chairman’s opponents now pinned their hopes on this absurd and baseless case after facing humiliation to achieve their desired goals in the Toshakhana, Cipher and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

He stated that the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq proved once again his bias against Imran Khan by constituting a fresh bench to hear the case instead of announcing the three-member bench’s verdict headed by him, wherein two judges ruled against the maintainability of the case and even uploaded the decision on the court website.

PTI spokesperson pointed out that the IHC’s six judges, in their letter, also highlighted several instances of clear interference by the state institutions and pressure on judges in the Tyrian case. He emphasized that after exposing the meddling of state institutions and pressure on judges in politically motivated cases including Tyrian case, there was no legal or moral justification to proceed with the case anymore.

PTI spokesperson termed the filing of bogus fake and fabricated cases like Tyrian and Iddat cases against Imran Khan were a clear sign of the defeat and moral degradation of those who were hell-bent on making Imran Khan subject to their personal revenge.

He stated that like the around 200 bogus and false cases registered against Imran Khan, the plaintiff in the Tyrian case remained unknown, but enjoyed the special patronage of state lawyers.

PTI spokesperson dubbed the decision for formation a new bench in the case that had already been declared non-maintainable by two honorable judges, as utterly illegal and unacceptable.

He demanded that keeping in view the legal requirements, the case should be dismissed forthwith instead of proceeding with this baseless case, instead of proceeding with this baseless case.