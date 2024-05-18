PTI concerned over mob violence against Pakistanis in Bishkek, escalating tensions on Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed grave concerns over the incidents of mob violence against Pakistanis in Bishkek demanded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take immediate steps to ensure safety and security of Pakistani students studying in Kyrgyzstan and facilitate their unhurt return to Pakistan.

Moreover, the PTI chief also slammed the non-representative government for its silence over the escalating tensions on Pak-Afghan border, urging the state to reassess its priorities and develop a solid strategy to find out a durable and permanent solution to the issue.

PTI Chairman said that Pakistani students contacted him and informed him about the precarious security situation in Kyrgyzstan. Barrister Gohar stated that a sizable number of Pakistani students were studying in various universities in Kyrgyzstan, particularly in Almaty University in Bishkek, who hailed from Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, PTI Chairman demanded that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should contact the Pakistani ambassador in Kyrgyzstan and take measures to ensure the safety and security of the students to facilitate their safe and sound return to the country.

In a separate statement, a PTI spokesperson said that Pakistan’s bordering areas were under constant tensions due to the government’s failed foreign policies and the government’s silence over the continuous violent incidents on the Pak-Afghan border after tension on Pak-Iran border was really concerning, with alarming reports emerging continuously over the last three days.

PTI spokesperson stated that the puppet rulers, who seized the powers through fake Form 47, did not have the authority and powers to make decisions in the best interest of the country and nation.

He alarmed that the recent situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was a precursor to the instability brewing on external borders due to incompetence of the government.

PTI spokesperson criticized the government for its reckless attitude towards the recent unrest in Kyrgyzstan, leaving Pakistani students stranded and helpless, which spoke volume of the government’s flawed and failed foreign policies.

He stated that the national criminals, who always prioritized personal interests over national interests, made Pakistan a laughing stock during the past two years because of their non-serious attitude.

PTI spokesperson expressed concerns that the ineptitude and failed foreign policy of the non-representative government would lead to Pakistan’s global isolation. He emphasized that the alarming escalation in the internal instability was pushing the country towards economic catastrophe, and political stability was the sole answer to the prevailing crises plaguing the country.

He urged the state to reassess its priorities and adopt a solid strategy to address the escalating tensions on bordering areas.