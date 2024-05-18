Coal procurement delay snags operation of Jamshoro’s 660MW power project

KOTRI: The initial production of 660MW electricity could not be commenced from the coal-fired power project in Jamshoro despite completion of the first phase of the 1320MW project.

According to details, the initial production of 660MW electricity could not be begun due to different issues – primarily the delay in coal procurement, compounded by logistical obstacles.

The project is designed to be run on a blend of 80 percent of imported coal and 20 percent Thar coal. However, the absence of a railway line from Chhoor City to Islamkot poses a significant challenge in transporting Thar coal, raising questions about the project’s adherence to its coal-sourcing agreement.

Moreover, concerns over irregularities in coal procurement have surfaced, with allegations of favoritism toward a second-ranked company over the lowest bidder, casting a shadow on the project’s integrity.

Attempts to seek clarification from key stakeholders, including Chief Executive Officer Thar Mill Powerhouse Abdul Wakil and newly appointed Project Director Bashir Ahmed Babbar, have been met with silence, exacerbating concerns about transparency and accountability.

Sources regretted that the inaction to address these challenges has not only stalled the project’s activation but has also incurred substantial financial costs, with more than Rs130 million being paid continuously as interest on loans from the Asian Bank.

With the project’s progress hampered by these issues, stakeholders, including Mohammad Sajan Panhoor of WAPDA Pegham Union and General Secretary of Pakistan Wapda Hydro Union Sami Fauji, have voiced their discontent, highlighting the urgency for swift resolution to salvage the project from further damage.