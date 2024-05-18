PM directs Amir Muqam to immediately travel to Bishkek amid mob violence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Minister for Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Frontier Regions, Engineer Amir Muqam, to immediately travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to provide assistance and support to Pakistani students who are stranded there due to recent unrest.

Engineer Amir Muqam will meet with high-ranking government officials in Bishkek to discuss the situation and ensure that Pakistani students are not facing any difficulties, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

The prime minister expressed deep concern over the recent violence against foreign students in Kyrgyzstan, saying that Pakistani students should not be left alone in times of trouble.

“We will ensure that the best medical facilities are provided to Pakistani students who are injured,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister also assured that the government will not leave Pakistani students stranded abroad and will make arrangements for their immediate return to Pakistan, if they so desire.

Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed the importance of maintaining continuous communication between students and their parents, and directed the embassy to provide all necessary assistance to achieve this goal.

In the statement, the prime minister said that Pakistan will not abandon its children and will ensure their safety and well-being in times of crisis.

Muqam also expressed concerns over the violent clashes in Kyrgyzstan and asked the students to stay in touch with the Pakistan Embassy, adding that the safety of Pakistani students was our foremost priority and we, as government putting all efforts in this regard.

He said the confirmation that no Pakistani student died in the violence, is a big sigh of relief for the whole nation and we will ensure safety and security of our students.

Meanwhile, the Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), the students’ wing of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), held a protest outside the Kyrgyzstan Embassy in Islamabad, demanding the government to take immediate action to protect Pakistani students who are stranded in Kyrgyzstan due to recent violence.

The protesters, led by IJT leaders, chanted slogans and held placards, demanding the government to ensure the safety and well-being of Pakistani students. They also demanded that the government establish contact with the parents of the students and provide them with updates on their children’s situation.

The IJT leaders addressed the protesters, saying that they are present outside the embassy to show solidarity with the Pakistani students who are facing difficulties in Kyrgyzstan. They also criticised the local authorities for harassing Pakistani students and demanded that the government take immediate action to protect them.

The protesters also demanded that the government provide assistance to the Pakistani students who are stranded in Kyrgyzstan and ensure their safe return to Pakistan.