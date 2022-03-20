NATIONAL

OIC FMs to discuss Palestine, Kashmir issues: Qureshi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in its meeting would discuss the challenges being face by the Muslim Ummah including the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

He was speaking during a visit to Parliament House here to see the arrangements for the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Special Foreign Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar, Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar and senior officers of the ministry were present on the occasion.

The officials gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the arrangements for the conference. The minister visited the central conference hall, counters for the delegations, medical center, media center and different meeting rooms.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it was a great honour for Pakistan to host the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers conference after holding the extraordinary session of the OIC ministers last time.

He said he met with the visiting Egyptian foreign minister and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. As a founding member of OIC, Pakistan wanted a strengthened platform of OIC, he remarked.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan effectively raised the issue of Islamophobia and a resolution was adopted in the United Nations and from now onwards March 15 will be observed as an international day against Islamophobia.

He said on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan all arrangements had been made to host the OIC delegates led by foreign ministers.

Previous articlePITB trains 31,503 youth for online freelancing
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PITB trains 31,503 youth for online freelancing

LAHORE: The Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) has trained a total of 31,503 youths for online freelancing under Chief Minister E-Rozgar Program. A PITB...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal brands PM Khan as ‘foreign-sponsored agent’

While adopting a harsh stance against the premier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday labelled Imran Khan as a 'foreign-sponsored agent' installed into power...
Read more
NATIONAL

Passenger plane narrowly escapes crash landing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A passenger plane of a private airline narrowly escaped a crash landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore following intervention from traffic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hooligans attack female assistant commissioner in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Three hooligans attacked Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik Sher near Ghazi Kot, Mansehra last week, it emerged on Sunday. Marvi Malik is one of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two children among five killed in bikes collision

By Jazyan Dar GUJRAT: Five persons, including two children, died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorbikes near Dittewal village...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir Files film Indian conspiracy against Kashmiri prisoners: Ghazali

MUZAFFARABAD: The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been spreading hatred, prejudice and lies under the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Passenger plane narrowly escapes crash landing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A passenger plane of a private airline narrowly escaped a crash landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore following intervention from traffic...

Hooligans attack female assistant commissioner in Mansehra

Two children among five killed in bikes collision

Kashmir Files film Indian conspiracy against Kashmiri prisoners: Ghazali

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.